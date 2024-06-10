Russian troops use new anti-drone systems near Chasov Yar — DPR official

MOSCOW, June 10. /TASS/. The Russian military has started using new means of combating enemy drones, including special attachments to Kalashnikov assault rifles, Igor Kimakovsky, an adviser to the head of the DPR, has said.

"Our drone operators have shown me some new systems of fighting against drones, including new attachments to our standard weapons, such as the Kalashnikov assault rifles and other systems that allow us to protect the sky over our forces and make it easier to evacuate our wounded guys from the frontline. Some ideas are quite remarkable. I’ve seen for myself what our frontline do-it-yourselfers near Chasov Yar are capable of," Kimakovsky said on TV Channel One.

He added that the enemy had started using drones supplied by the West on the massive scale. Kimakovsky is certain the Russian forces will manage to neutralize this threat in the coming months.

In early May, DPR officials told TASS that the Ukrainian troops in Chasov Yar were practically stripped of any chance of getting reserves and ammunition.