Seoul wants normal relation with Russia but is constrained by bloc discipline — diplomat

MOSCOW, June 10. /TASS/. Seoul wants to have normal relations with Moscow and is trying not to lose prospects for their resumption after the crisis in Ukraine is over, but the US bloc discipline is a constraining factor, Russian Ambassador to South Korea Georgy Zinovyev said.

"I think that Seoul wants the conflict in Ukraine to end as soon as possible, to be able o return to the time when 'business was as usual,'" he said in an interview with the RTVI.

When asked why Seoul doesn’t support China’s or African countries’ peace plans for Ukraine, the diplomat noted that on this matter, as well as on issues of relations with Moscow Seoul is constrained by the US bloc discipline. "All South Korea can do is to leave some room for maneuvering in bilateral relations with Russia, which are important for Seoul, and leave some prospect for their resumption when the crisis in Ukraine is over. And they are doing this," Zinovyev said.