Russia has no imperial ambitions — Putin

ST. PETERSBURG, June 6. /TASS/. Russian President Vladimir Putin assured that his country has no imperial ambitions.

At a meeting with heads of international news agencies organized by TASS Putin was asked why three flags - of Russia, the Soviet Union and the Russian Empire - were hoisted at St. Petersburg’s Lakhta Center skyscraper, where the meeting was taking place.

"I can tell you that it was not a political decision on the part of the government, or the presidential administration. This decision was made by Gazprom," Putin said, adding that Gazprom CEO Alexey Miller informed him of the decision beforehand, referring to the flags as "a part of history."

"I decided not to obstruct this, because everything happens for a reason. This is it. No need to look for <…> any underlying connotations, for any sort of imperial ambitions in this regard. There are none," the Russian leader added.