Russia, Burkina Faso fully unlock potential for military, other cooperation — Lavrov

OUAGADOUGOU /Burkina Faso/, June 5. /TASS/. Russia and Burkina Faso are fully unlocking the potential for military-technical and other cooperation, Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov said at a news conference following his visit to the country.

"Since President [Ibrahim] Traore came along, we have been able to fully unlock and continue to unlock the potential for mutually beneficial, equitable cooperation in a wide range of areas, including economy, social issues, health care, education, military and military-technical cooperation. These ties are built on the basis of equality and mutual benefit," the minister said, referring to Burkina Faso’s interim president.

Lavrov said the development of bilateral relations gained more traction after the leaders of the two countries met on the sidelines of the second Russia-Africa summit in St. Petersburg last year.

"We spent yesterday and today talking in detail about how these agreements are being put into practice as effectively as possible and what remains to be done," the minister said.