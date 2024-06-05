Russia stands for cooperation in changed world conditions — Kremlin

ST. PETERSBURG, June 5. /TASS/. In the changed world conditions, Russia stands for cooperation based on law and mutual win-win, Kremlin Spokesman Dmitry Peskov said, formulating the main idea of the St. Petersburg International Economic Forum (SPIEF).

"Russia is a country that is developing faster than the world average. Russia has noticed the significant changes in the global political and economic conditions. Russia stands for cooperation, business cooperation based on law and mutual win-win, and invites interested countries to join it," the spokesman told reporters in response to a question about the main idea of SPIEF-24 and the message Russia sends to other countries through this forum.

The St. Petersburg International Economic Forum (SPIEF) will be held on June 5-8. This year’s theme will be "The Formation of New Areas of Growth as the Cornerstone of a Multipolar World." Scheduled events include meetings for small and medium-sized businesses, creative industries, the SPIEF Youth Day, as well as the Drug Security, SPIEF Academy and SPIEF Junior forums. SPIEF is organized by the Roscongress Foundation. TASS is the information partner of the event.

Kremlin aide Yury Ushakov earlier said that Russian President Vladimir Putin will traditionally attend SPIEF, address a plenary session on June 7 and hold several meetings.