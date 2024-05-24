Russian troops destroy 38 Ukrainian observation posts in Kherson area — governor

GENICHESK, May 24. /TASS/. Russian troops destroyed 38 Ukrainian observation posts in the Kherson direction over the past day, Kherson Region Governor Vladimir Saldo said on Friday.

"The Battlegroup Dnepr actively defended the left bank of the Dnieper River: artillery fire denied Ukrainian armed formations the ability to regroup, destroying enemy boats, reconnaissance and strike drones. The enemy lost 38 observation posts, 10 field guns and mortars and 33 drones," the governor wrote on his Telegram channel.

Russia’s Defense Ministry reported on May 23 that the Ukrainian army had lost roughly 40 troops in battles with Russian forces in the Kherson direction over the past 24 hours.