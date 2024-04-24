Agreements on security with Iran, Myanmar, Ethiopia to come into force in 2024 — MFA

ST. PETERSBURG, April 24. /TASS/. Agreements on cooperation in the area of ensuring information security with Iran, Myanmar, Ethiopia and Uzbekistan will come into force this year, Russian Deputy Foreign Minister Sergey Vershinin told a plenary meeting at the 12th International Meeting of High Representatives for Security Issues said.

"This year agreements [on international information security - TASS] with Iran, Myanmar, Uzbekistan and Ethiopia are expected to come into force. A whole number of similar agreements with Asian, African, Middle Eastern, Latin American countries are being worked out," he said.

At the bilateral direction, Moscow considers "establishing cooperation on international information security through extension of contractual and legal framework with partners and holding regular expert consultations between competent authorities of state power prior," Vershinin said. Special intergovernmental agreements already exist with Azerbaijan, Armenia, Belarus, Vietnam, Zimbabwe, India, Indonesia, Kyrgyzstan, China, Cuba, Nicaragua, Tajikistan and Turkmenistan, he added. "We are open for establishing a direct dialogue with constructively disposed states on a respectful and mutually beneficial basis," Deputy Minister stressed.