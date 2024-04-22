Nuclear-Test-Ban Treaty Organization chief meets with senior Russian diplomat

VIENNA, April 22. /TASS/. Comprehensive Nuclear-Test-Ban Treaty Organization (CTBTO) Executive Secretary Robert Floyd and Russian Deputy Foreign Minister Sergey Ryabkov held a meeting on the sidelines of the Moscow Non-Proliferation Conference, the CTBTO said.

"Ryabkov stressed Russia’s continued support for the CTBT (the Comprehensive Nuclear-Test-Ban Treaty - TASS) as a State Signatory," the organization said on the X social media platform.

Russian President Vladimir Putin earlier signed a law withdrawing Moscow’s ratification of the Comprehensive Nuclear-Test-Ban Treaty. Russia signed the document in New York on September 24, 1996, and ratified it on May 27, 2000. The pact was designed to become the main tool of international law to stop any kind of nuclear testing. However, to date, the treaty has not entered into force, as it has not been ratified by eight out of the 44 countries that either possess nuclear weapons or are capable of producing them.