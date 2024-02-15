US behind malicious stories of Moscow’s plans to deploy nukes in space — Russian diplomat

MOSCOW, February 15. /TASS/. Washington is making up malicious stories, ascribing to Moscow some actions and intentions that the US does not like, Russian Deputy Foreign Minister Sergey Ryabkov told TASS.

When asked to comment on rumors of Russia’s alleged plans to deploy nuclear weapons in space, he said: "We have seen these reports. This is part of a trend that has been there for a decade, with the Americans making up malicious stories and ascribing to us some actions and intentions that they don’t like."

"In working with them, we keep telling them that groundless allegations of any kind will get no reaction from us. If they make some claims, they should at least provide evidence," Ryabkov added. "So we’ll see how things will unfold in this regard. So far, we are just monitoring what is being said there on the matter, that is, the official versions," he said.

ABC News said earlier that a reported alleged major threat to US national security could stem from Moscow’s plans to deploy nuclear weapons in space. The New York Times reported, citing officials, that the project was still under development and so, according to the officials, such plans posed no serious threat to either the US or its European allies. The New York Times also wrote that the US authorities could take advantage of the alarming rhetoric about the alleged threat to persuade Congress to approve additional aid for Kiev.