Vladimir Putin's interview with Tucker Carlson

Putin admits he was not fully satisfied by interview with Carlson

The Russian leader said he was preparing to give his response to pointed questions, asked in an aggressive manner, but his opponent has chosen the tactics of a patient listener

MOSCOW, February 15. /TASS/. Russian President Vladimir Putin said he was not completely satisfied by his interview with US journalist Tucker Carlson, because the later deprived him of the opportunity to give sharp answers to pointed questions.

In an interview with journalist Pavel Zarubin, published by the Kremlin’s official telegram channel, the Russian leader said he was preparing to give his response to pointed questions, asked in an aggressive manner, but his opponent has chosen the tactics of a patient listener.

"Frankly speaking, I was not fully satisfied by this interview," the president said. "But he followed his plan, and he put it into practice.".

