US to show its true nature if Carlson is arrested, says Putin

MOSCOW, February 14. /TASS/. The US authorities will show their true face of a "liberal-democratic dictatorship" in case journalist Tucker Carlson is prosecuted, President Vladimir Putin opined in an interview with journalist Pavel Zarubin uploaded to the Kremlin's Telegram channel.

"From the point of view of Carlson himself it would be sad, I don't envy him, but it's his choice, he knew what he was going for. But from the point of view of making people around the world realize what a modern liberal-democratic dictatorship is, which is vividly represented in today's US ruling class, it would probably be a good thing. They would then show their true face," Putin said when asked whether he admitted the possibility of Carlson being arrested in the US for interviewing him.