Analysts tried to persuade US government to split, subjugate Russia — Putin

MOSCOW, February 9. /TASS/. US think tanks and analysts, who have been engaged in Russian studies since the Cold War, have tried to persuade the US government to create several quasi-states on the Russian territory and subjugate them, Russian President Vladimir Putin said.

"During the confrontation with the Soviet Union, there were many centers created and specialists on the Soviet Union who could not do anything else. They convinced the political leadership that it is necessary to continue chiseling Russia, to try to break it up, to create on this territory several quasi state entities, and to subdue them in a divided form, to use their combined potential for the future struggle with China," the Russian leader said in an interview with Tucker Carlson published on the US journalist’s website.