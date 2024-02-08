Putin's interview with US journalist Carlson bound to enjoy worldwide readership — Kremlin

MOSCOW, February 8. /TASS/. The Kremlin is expecting to see a variety of reactions across the world to Russian President Vladimir Putin's interview with US journalist Tucker Carlson, but the main thing is that the text of the interview should have as wide a circulation as possible to allow the maximum numbers of readers to familiarize themselves with and absorb its contents, Kremlin Spokesman Dmitry Peskov told reporters.

"There cannot be any specific expectations here; it is clear that the reaction will be very, very diverse," he said when asked what reaction the Kremlin expects from the international community after the interview is published.

According to Peskov, "the main thing is that it (the reaction - TASS) should occur." "Because a diverse reaction means that [readers have had the chance to absorb and] familiarize themselves with (the interview - TASS)," he explained.

Earlier, the spokesman confirmed that Carlson had interviewed Putin. The text of the interview is expected to be publicly released in the early morning hours of February 9 Moscow time (February 8 GMT).