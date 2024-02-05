LPR emergencies minister among victims of last weekend’s attack on bakery in LPR

LUGANSK, February 5. /TASS/. Alexey Poteleshchenko, emergencies minister of the Lugansk People’s Republic (LPR), was killed in Saturday’s attack on a building housing a bakery in Lisichansk by the Ukrainian military, a ministry official told TASS.

Poteleshchenko, 47, was appointed LPR emergencies minister in September 2023. The republic’s Emergencies Ministry is not affiliated with the Russian Emergencies Ministry.

"LPR Emergencies Minister Alexey Poteleshchenko is among the victims of Saturday’s attack on a bakery in Lisichansk," the official said.

As many as 28 civilians, including a child, have been killed as Ukrainian troops attacked the city of Lisichansk in the LPR with HIMARS rockets on February 3. Ten people have been rescued from under the rubble.