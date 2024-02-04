EU demonizing Russia to justify funds allocated to Kiev — Kremlin spokesman

MOSCOW, February 4. /TASS/. The sum of 50 billion euro that has been allocated to Ukraine is quite sizable for the European Union, that is why it keeps on demonizing Russia, Russian presidential press secretary Dmitry Peskov said.

"They need to go on building an image of an enemy and do it in a juicy way in a bid to justify increased spending," he said in an interview with the Russia’s VGTRK broadcaster, commenting on media hysteria in Europe about a potential war with Russia.

According to the Kremlin spokesman, the sum of 50 billion euro that has been allocated to Kiev "on the one hand, is not very big for the European Union, but, on the other hand, it is quite sizable amid the crises in the economies of the EU member countries."

"What is Germany? It is the European Union’s economic driver. But entire sectors of the German economy are losing attractiveness and competitive edges," he said, adding that on this backdrop, the European Union, including Germany, is seeking to "distract attention by means of an image of an enemy." "And, they seem to see no one suiting this role better than us," he said.

On February 1, the European Union summit approved the allocation of 50 billion euro from the EU budget to Ukraine spread out over the next four years.