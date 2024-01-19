French ambassador arrives in Russian foreign ministry

MOSCOW, January 19. /TASS/. French Ambassador to Russia Pierre Levy has arrived in the Russian Foreign Ministry, a TASS correspondent reported.

The diplomat was summoned to the foreign ministry after Russian troops eliminated French mercenaries in Kharkov.

The French diplomat gave no comments to the press.

The Russian defense ministry said earlier that Russia forces had dealt a pinpoint strike on a temporary deployment center for foreign militants in Kharkov. According to the ministry, most of the foreign mercenaries were French nationals. As a result of the strike, 60 militants were killed and more than 20 were wounded.