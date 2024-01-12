US and allies helping to spread conflict in Gaza to entire region — Russian envoy to UN

UN, January 13. /TASS/. The United States and its allies are personally contributing to the spread of the Palestinian-Israeli conflict throughout the region, Russia's permanent representative to the UN, Vasily Nebenzya, said on Friday.

"The escalation in Gaza has been going on for 100 days, and there is not a single sign of its abating. Moreover, the United States and its allies are personally contributing to the spillover effect of the conflict and its spread to the entire region, by attacking the people of Yemen yesterday (on the night of January 12 - TASS) in violation of Article 2 of the UN Charter," he said during a speech at a UN Security Council meeting on the situation in the Middle East.