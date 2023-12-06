Saudi crown prince’s visit to Russia to be prepared through diplomatic channels, Kremlin

RIYADH, December 7. /TASS/. Mohammed bin Salman Al Saud, Saudi Arabia’s crown prince and prime minister, will visit Russia but the date of his visit is yet to be agreed on, Kremlin Spokesman Dmitry Peskov told reporters.

According to him, the details of the visit "will be considered through diplomatic channels" with the parties maintaining "communication at the highest level." "The crown price will definitely come to Russia but it’s too early to say when it will happen," Peskov added.

On December 6, Putin visited the United Arab Emirates and Saudi Arabia. On December 7, the Russian leader is expected to hold talks with Iranian President Ebrahim Raisi in Moscow.

The Kremlin spokesman noted that Putin’s visit to the UEA "was planned in advance." According to Peskov, earlier, "the Saudi crown prince’s working visit to Moscow was under consideration" but "there were certain reasons that did not make it possible to implement these plans." "This is why President Putin decided to make a stopover in Saudi Arabia during his trip to the region," the presidential spokesman explained.

"Given the current situation, it’s very important because holding conversations and exchanging views on the key problems facing the region, including the war in the Middle East, is in the interests of all countries," Peskov concluded.