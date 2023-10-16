Lavrov to visit North Korea on October 18-19 — Russian Foreign Ministry

MOSCOW, October 16. /TASS/. Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov will pay an official visit to the Democratic People's Republic of Korea on October 18-19.

North Korean leader Kim Jong Un visited Russia on September 12-17 and held talks with Putin at the Vostochny Spaceport in Russia’s Far Eastern Amur Region, after which Peskov reported that Putin gratefully accepted Kim's invitation to visit the country. According to the spokesman, the details of the visit will be coordinated, including during Lavrov’s visit to Pyongyang.