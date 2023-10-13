Ambassador says US attempts to provoke new imbalances on energy markets ‘puzzling’

WASHINGTON, October 13. /TASS/. Washington’s policy of provoking new imbalances on global energy markets is puzzling, Russian Ambassador to the US Anatoly Antonov said, answering to a media question.

"When the US can't win in a fair competition or when they realize that their restrictive strategy failed they resort to all sorts of interventions into the functioning of markets, exert overt pressure on countries friendly to Russia. Today's actions by the Administration are another example of this," the ambassador was quoted as saying by the Russian diplomatic mission’s press service.

"Washington’s deliberate provocation of new imbalances on the energy markets under fragile global economy is puzzling," Antonov added.