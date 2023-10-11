Including DPRK in regional formats to aid stabilization in region — Russian diplomat

MOSCOW, October 11. /TASS/. North Korea’s participation in regional organizations led by Russia would help stabilize the situation on the Korean Peninsula, Russian Deputy Foreign Minister Andrey Rudenko said in an interview with kp.ru.

"In the future, it is possible to think about the DPRK participating in various international and regional mechanisms and unions with the leading role of Russia and its friendly countries. We think that this will facilitate the stabilization of the situation on the Korean Peninsula which has lately exacerbated amid military preparations by the US and its allies," he said.

According to Rudenko, the visit of North Korean leader Kim Jong Un to Russia confirmed the mutual aspiration of both countries to expand their cooperation further.

"We are ready for active work with our North Korean partners in order to implement the top-level agreements and further foster bilateral ties taking into account tectonic changes in the global geopolitical situation," the senior Russian diplomat added.