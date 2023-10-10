Putin, Erdogan ready to assist Israeli-Palestinian peace process

MOSCOW, October 11. /TASS/. The presidents of Russia and Turkey, Vladimir Putin and Recep Tayyip Erdogan, emphasized during a phone conversation on Tuesday that Israel and Palestine need to immediately cease fire and resume negotiations, which Moscow and Ankara are ready to facilitate, the Kremlin press service has said.

"The need for both sides to immediately cease fire and resume negotiations was emphasized. Mutual readiness to actively promote them was expressed," the press service said in a statement.

Putin and Erdogan expressed their concerns about the latest round of the Israeli-Palestinian escalation, which resulted in catastrophic civilian casualties, the Kremlin press service added.

"The main focus [of the phone conversation] was on the situation in the Israeli-Palestinian conflict zone, which has deteriorated rapidly," the Kremlin said, adding that the sides expressed "deep concern about the ongoing escalation of violence, [and] the catastrophic growth of civilian casualties."

The leaders of Russia and Turkey also agreed that a long-term solution to the Middle East conflict is possible "solely on the basis of the two-state formula, approved by the UN Security Council."

The two-state solution envisages the creation of an independent Palestinian state within the 1967 borders, with a capital in East Jerusalem.

Besides, the two leaders addressed separate issues of Russian-Turkish cooperation in various areas. Their contacts will continue, the Kremlin added.

The latest round of tensions in the Middle East was sparked by the October 7 attack of Hamas militants on the territory of Israel. According to the latest reports, clashes and shelling have left some 900 Palestinians dead and more than 4,500 wounded, and over 1,000 Israelis dead and over 2,900 wounded.

Hamas said its attack was in response to the Israeli authorities’ actions against the Al-Aqsa Mosque on Jerusalem's Temple Mount. Israel has announced a state of readiness for war and for a complete blockade of the Gaza Strip.