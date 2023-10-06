Russia once again faces charges without investigation — embassy in Vienna

VIENNA, October 6. /TASS/. Russia is once again accused of committing a war crime without investigation, the Russian embassy in Austria said after Russian ambassador Dmitry Lyubinsky was summoned to the Austrian Foreign Ministry over a "rocket attack" in the Kharkov Region.

"Even before any investigations have begun, Russia is once again accused of committing a war crime. Kiev follows a well-tried scheme in doing so. This was the case with the Ukrainian strike on the train station in Kramatorsk, the fall of a missile on the territory of Poland and the recent Ukrainian missile attack on a market in Konstantinovka," the embassy said on its Telegram channel.

It stressed that "the Russian Armed Forces, unlike the Ukrainian ones, do not attack civilian facilities," and called for "a thorough investigation of what happened."

"We would also like to draw attention to the countless bombardments by the Ukrainian military against civilian infrastructure in the Donetsk and Lugansk people's republics, in which dozens of civilians are killed and which are completely ignored in the West," the commentary reads.

Earlier, the Austrian Foreign Ministry said it had summoned the Russian ambassador because of "rocket attack " in the Kharkov Region. Russian presidential spokesman Dmitry Peskov, commenting on what happened in the village of Groza, said that the Russian military did not attack civilian facilities.