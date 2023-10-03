Over 300 civilians killed in DPR this year, says ombudsperson

DONETSK, October 3. /TASS/. As many as 302 people have been killed and another 1,308 injured this year during the Ukrainian army's strikes on populated areas in the Donetsk People's Republic (DPR), the region's ombudsperson, Darya Morozova, wrote on her Telegram channel.

She specified that 302 civilians, including seven children, have been killed and 1,308 people, with 105 children among them, have been wounded since the start of this year. Four people were killed and 16 were wounded between September 25 and October 1.

Overall, 9,061 people, including 230 children, have been killed by the Kiev regime since the beginning of the conflict in the republic. As many as 12,852 civilians, including 821 children, have been injured.