West pushing Russia toward World War III, Medvedev warns

MOSCOW, October 1. /TASS/. Through actively engaging in hostilities in Ukraine, Western countries are pushing the situation to the brink of World War III, Russian Security Council Deputy Chairman Dmitry Medvedev has warned.

"The number of decision-making idiots in NATO countries is growing," Medvedev wrote on his Telegram channel. "These half-wits are actively pushing us toward World War III...," he added.

The politician, in particular, cited the idea of Marie-Agnes Strack-Zimmermann, chair of the German Bundestag’s defense committee, to supply Ukraine with Taurus missiles so that the Kiev regime could make strikes on Russian territory to weaken the supply of its army. "Alleging that this is in line with international law. Well, in that case, strikes on German factories where these missiles are made will also fully comply with international law," the politician warned.

Medvedev also drew attention to a proposal by British Secretary of State for Defense Grant Shapps to move British training courses for Ukrainian soldiers to Ukrainian soil. "That is, to turn their instructors into a legal target for our armed forces. Realizing perfectly well that they will be ruthlessly destroyed. And no longer as mercenaries, but precisely as UK’s NATO specialists," he pointed out.