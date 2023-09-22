Kiev launches missile attack on Sevastopol, Russian Air Defense Troops down five missiles

MOSCOW, September 22. /TASS/. The Kiev regime launched a missile attack on Sevastopol in the afternoon, damaging the historic headquarters of the Black Sea Fleet, with the Russian Air Defense Troops downing five missiles, the Russian Defense Ministry said.

"This afternoon, the Kiev regime launched a missile attack on the city of Sevastopol. In the course of repulsing the missile attack, the Air Defense Troops shot down five missiles. As a result of the attack, the historic headquarters of the Black Sea Fleet was damaged," the statement said.

The ministry added that "according to available information, one serviceman was killed."

Earlier, Sevastopol Governor Mikhail Razvozhayev said that the Ukrainian armed forces had launched a missile strike on the headquarters of the Black Sea Fleet. A fragment of a missile fell near the Lunacharsky Russian Drama Theater.

The fleet headquarters is located in the historical center of Sevastopol, with many civilian facilities nearby.