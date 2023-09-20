Scandal between Poland, Ukraine unlikely to affect military shipments to Kiev — diplomat

MOSCOW, September 20. /TASS/. The scandal and discord in relations between Poland and Ukraine are unlikely to affect military shipments to the Kiev regime, Russian Deputy Foreign Minister Alexander Grushko told reporters.

"This is unlikely to affect military shipments, because all decisions at the proper political level and in corresponding capitals have already been made. However, this very situation is rather indicative from the standpoint of relations between Ukraine and the states, whose external control it so strongly sought to get under," he said, answering a question from TASS.

The diplomat noted that this situation proves that European states seek to follow their own interests after all.

"This is also a clear signal that European Union states will strictly adhere to their own national interests, protect the market. No one needs competitors, be it in agriculture, industry or any other area," Grushko added.

In April, Bulgaria, Hungary, Poland, Romania and Slovakia banned the import of grain and other agricultural products from Ukraine. Later, they lifted these measures in exchange for the European Commission's decision to impose an embargo on the supplies of wheat, corn, rapeseed and sunflower seeds from Ukraine first until June 5 and then until September 15.

Ukrainian President Vladimir Zelensky said that Kiev was categorically against further restrictions on grain exports. He argued that the EC was in breech of the provisions of the association agreement and free market conditions. He declared that Ukraine was ready to defend its rights in court.

On September 15, the European Commission discontinued the embargo on grain and other agricultural products from Ukraine. Hungary, Poland and Slovakia announced a unilateral ban on grain imports from that country. Kiev filed a complaint with the World Trade Organization. Polish President Andrzej Duda, while commenting to journalists on the unilateral ban on the import of Ukrainian grain, said that Kiev was acting like a drowning person, desperately grasping at all opportunities. Duda stressed that Warsaw had the right to protect itself from possible harm.