Primorye governor to join delegation visiting North Korea

VLADIVOSTOK, September 17. /TASS/. Governor of the Primorsky Region Oleg Kozhemyako plans to visit North Korea on the delegation of specialists on agriculture and economic issues.

"Of course, I will go [to North Korea], I will definitely join the delegation, during the first trip, once the [Russian] Foreign Ministry greenlights the trip," he told reporters.

"We will get prepared and go there as a group of specialists that will present trade, economy, tourism, agriculture to make it a full-fledged trip," the governor added.

Kremlin Spokesman Dmitry Peskov told reporters earlier that Russian President Vladimir Putin had gratefully accepted North Korean leader Kim Jong Un’s invitation to visit that country, adding that the details of the visit would be coordinated. Russian and North Korean leaders agreed on continued interaction at various levels, Peskov noted.

The North Korean leader arrived in Russia at the invitation of President Vladimir Putin. On September 13, they held talks at the Vostochny Spaceport involving delegations from their countries and also met one-on-one. Kim had previously visited Russia in April 2019. He and Putin then held talks in Vladivostok, which was their first meeting.