US ambassador visits WSJ reporter Gershkovich charged with spying — embassy to Russia

MOSCOW, September 15. /TASS/. US Ambassador in Moscow Lynne Tracy has visited Evan Gershkovich, the journalist for The Wall Street Journal (WSJ) who was charged with spying in Russia, the US embassy to Russia said.

"Ambassador Tracy visited wrongfully detained WSJ reporter Evan Gershkovich today at Lefortovo Prison," the embassy wrote on the social media platform X (formerly known as Twitter).

The embassy added that Gershkovich "is keeping up with the news," including "his parents’ appearance at the UN this week."

According to the FSB Public Relations Center, Evan Gershkovich, "acting at the behest of the American side, collected information constituting a state secret about the activities of an enterprise within Russia’s military-industrial complex." The reporter was detained in the Urals city of Yekaterinburg in late March. He was charged with espionage under Article 276 of the Russian Criminal Code. Peskov said then that the journalist had been "caught red-handed." Moscow’s Lefortovo District Court ordered that Gershkovich be held in custody until May 29. On May 23, his detention was extended for three more months.