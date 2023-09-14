Russia sends batch of humanitarian aid to Afghanistan — Foreign Ministry

MOSCOW, September 14. /TASS/. The Russian Defense Ministry has sent a humanitarian aid shipment consisting of 38 tons of wheat flour to Kabul, according to the statement published on the ministry’s website.

"On September 14, a special flight of the Russian Defense Ministry delivered to Kabul another batch of humanitarian aid consisting of 38 tons of wheat flour," the Russian Foreign Ministry said.

The diplomats pointed out that the humanitarian aid was collected "by the Afghan diaspora in Russia." "This humanitarian action demonstrates a special positive potential of interaction between states - through national diasporas supporting their homeland," the ministry added.

"Relevant work to support the friendly population of Afghanistan will continue," the Russian Foreign Ministry concluded.