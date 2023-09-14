Moscow ready to consider proposals on Ukraine if they meet Russia’s interests — Lavrov

MOSCOW, September 14. /TASS/. Moscow will consider all serious proposals to settle the conflict in Ukraine if they meet Russia’s legitimate interests, Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov said at talks with Myanmar’s Foreign Minister Than Swe.

"We are ready to consider any serious proposals that will take into account the realities on the ground and the basic legitimate interests of the Russian Federation," the Russian minister said in opening remarks.

He said some countries in the Global South had already sent Russia initiatives to resolve the conflict in Ukraine "apparently driven by sincere motives."

Lavrov also noted that Moscow highly appreciates the "weighted, balanced, objective position of Myanmar friends in connection with what is happening in Ukraine."