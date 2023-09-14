Russian, Chinese diplomats discuss preparations for Belt and Road Forum in October

BEIJING, September 14. /TASS/. Russian Ambassador to Beijing Igor Morgulov discussed with Chinese Vice Foreign Minister Ma Zhaoxu the preparations for the third Belt and Road Forum for International Cooperation to be held in China in October, the press service of the Russian Embassy in China reported.

Russian Ambassador to China Igor Morgulov held a working meeting with Chinese Vice Foreign Minister Ma Zhaoxu on September 13. The parties thoroughly discussed bilateral and international agenda issues "with a focus on preparations for the upcoming 3rd high-level forum within the framework of the Belt and Road Initiative to be held in Beijing in October," the press service reported via the embassy's Telegram channel.

Ma Zhaoxu stated that under the strategic leadership of Chinese President Xi Jinping and Russian President Vladimir Putin, Chinese-Russian relations have been maintaining healthy and stable development, according to a statement published on the website of the Chinese Foreign Ministry. The diplomat added that China is ready to work with Russia on the basis of the important consensus reached by the two heads of state to steadily foster cooperation in various fields and push forward bilateral relations.

China will hold the third summit on international cooperation within the framework of the Belt and Road Initiative in October in Beijing. Earlier reports said Russian President Vladimir Putin was likely to attend the forum.

The Belt and Road Initiative was launched by Chinese President Xi Jinping in 2013 and symbolically recreates the ancient Silk Road. Its goal is for China to enter the markets of Central Asia, the Middle East, Europe, Africa and other regions, as well as to intensify international trade and investment projects involving more countries and using the capital of interested states. More than 150 countries and international organizations have already joined the initiative.