Lavrov to hold nearly 20 meetings on margins of UN General Assembly — Foreign Ministry

VLADIVOSTOK, September 13. /TASS/. Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov is going to hold about 20 bilateral meetings on the margins of the United Nations General Assembly (UNGA), Foreign Ministry Spokeswoman Maria Zakharova said on the sidelines of the Eastern Economic Forum (EEF).

"As you know the 78th UNGA session started on September 5. Sergey Lavrov will head the Russian delegation," Zakharova stated.

The minister's schedule for the UNGA session from September 19 to 26 is full. It is being constantly supplemented. Zakharova noted that Lavrov "intends to hold about 20 bilateral meetings." "As you understand, it is hard for us to isolate ourselves, there are more and more meetings and negotiations," the diplomat noted. "There will be bilateral meetings, negotiations with representatives and leadership of international organizations. A conversation with UN Secretary General Antonio Guterres is also planned."

According to Zakharova, the key event of Lavrov's stay in New York will be his speech during the general political discussion of the UNGA, which is scheduled for September 23. "In his speech, the foreign minister will present in detail Russia's principled approaches to the most important global challenges, including further development of the international relations system with an eye on the formation of a truly just multipolar world order. Such an order is based on the goals and principles of the UN Charter as well as other fundamental international legal norms," the Russian Foreign Ministry spokeswoman concluded.