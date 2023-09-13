Russian, Chinese top diplomats to hold talks in Moscow on September 18 — MFA

VLADIVOSTOK, September 13. /TASS/. Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov and Chinese Foreign Minister Wang Yi are scheduled to hold talks in Moscow on September 18, Russian Foreign Ministry Spokeswoman Maria Zakharova said during a briefing on the sidelines of the Eastern Economic Forum (EEF).

"On September 18, Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov and Chinese Foreign Minister Wang Yi are holding talks in Moscow," the diplomat said. "They are due to exchange views on the Ukrainian settlement, as well as on ensuring stability and security in the Asia Pacific Region."

Zakharova added that at the meeting the ministers would focus on a wide range of bilateral issues, including communication at the highest and high levels.

"They are going to pay attention to stronger cooperation in the international arena with an emphasis on joint work in the UN, BRICS, SCO, and naturally, in the G20, APEC and other mechanisms and forums," the diplomat said.