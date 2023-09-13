Putin shows Kim Jong Un Russian luxury car brand Aurus

VOSTOCHNY SPACEPORT /Amur Region/, September 13. /TASS/. North Korean leader Kim Jong Un has joined the number of heads of state to whom Russian President Vladimir Putin has shown Russia’s luxury vehicle brand Aurus.

The Russian leader arrived at the meeting at the Vostochny spaceport, where the heads of state held talks on Wednesday, in his own Aurus, which Putin showed to his guest from North Korea.

Kim Jong Un first examined the car from the outside, and then tested its comfort by sitting in the rear passenger seat. Putin told his counterpart about the car’s features. Then they moved on to a different Aurus, which allowed the DPRK leader to examine both sedan and limousine models from the Russian line of luxury cars.

Kim Jong Un arrived in the Amur region on his own train. He brought his personal Maybach limousine in one of the carriages, which he used to drive to the meeting.

About Aurus

Aurus is the first Russian brand of luxury cars. It is used in the motorcades of the president and prime minister of Russia, members of the Cabinet of Ministers.

The Aurus Senat limousine was first used by Russian President Vladimir Putin during his inauguration ceremony on May 7, 2018. That same year, during an officially sanctioned event, Putin personally showcased an Aurus car to Egyptian President Abdel Fattah al-Sisi, Serbian President Aleksandar Vucic and Mohammed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, who was then Crown Prince of Abu Dhabi and is now President of the United Arab Emirates (UAE).

Later, the Russian head of state started using an Aurus during his foreign visits. Foreign leaders are also provided with cars of this brand when they come to Russia.