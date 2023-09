VOSTOCHNY COSMODROME /Amur Region/, September 13. /TASS/. Russian President Vladimir Putin and North Korean leader Kim Jong Un jointly visited the Soyuz-2 rocket launch facility.

The two leaders also visited the Angara launch facility which has been under construction since May 31, 2019. The project is now in its final stages.

Putin and Kim observed the new launch pad from a special viewing platform.