Russia, China may reach $200 bln trade turnover in 2023 — Lavrov

KAZAN, September 8. /TASS/. Moscow and Beijing have a chance to reach the $200 bln mark in trade turnover by the end of this year, Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov said.

"Significant growth in bilateral trade turnover has been observed recently. It has grown by a third for two years in a row," the top Russian diplomat said. "With the dynamic expansion of our economic exchanges in mind, this year, ahead of schedule, we will be able to fulfill the task set by the heads of states to bring Sino-Russian trade volumes to $200 bln by 2024," the minister noted.

Russia and China are seeing such impressive results "due to moving to a broader use of national currencies," Lavrov stressed. "The share of the ruble and the yuan in bilateral payments surged from twenty five to eighty percent over the last two years," he added.