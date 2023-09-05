Putin, Erdogan’s readiness to host each other sign of good relations — Kremlin

MOSCOW, September 5. /TASS/. Kremlin Spokesman Dmitry Peskov does not know whether Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan accepted his Russian counterpart Vladimir Putin’s invitation to vacation in Sochi, but sees the offer as a sign of friendly relations between the two countries.

On Monday, Putin and Erdogan held talks in Sochi. Before the start of the meeting, the Turkish president told his Russian counterpart that his flight lasted only a little over an hour and that Sochi is a beautiful city. "You can come and vacation here," the Russian leader then suggested.

"I’m not sure if he accepted this invitation, but, undoubtedly, Putin always invites Erdogan to visit our country, and Erdogan always invites Putin to visit Turkey," Peskov said. According to him, "this once again demonstrates how close and friendly the relations" of the two presidents are.