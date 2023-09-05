Erdogan, Putin may meet again after Turkish leader’s contacts at UN — newspaper

ISTANBUL, September 5. /TASS/. Russian President Vladimir Putin and his Turkish counterpart Recep Tayyip Erdogan may hold another meeting after the Turkish leader’s contacts at the UN, the Hurriyet newspaper reported.

During talks in Sochi on September 4, Erdogan praised Putin's proposal to supply poor African countries with one million tons of grain. "We concluded from Putin's remarks that the grain corridor talks will continue for some time. The two leaders may meet again after Erdogan’s contacts at the UN," Abdulkadir Selvi, a columnist close to the Turkish president's administration, pointed out.

"Erdogan was very clear about the grain corridor. He said that he hoped for the success of the package of proposals [to revive the grain deal], prepared together with the UN. This will take time," the columnist wrote.

A local diplomatic source told TASS that Turkey will soon inform the UN about the results of the Sochi talks between the two presidents on the resumption of the Black Sea Grain Initiative.

Speaking at a press conference in Sochi on September 4 after talks with Putin, Erdogan said that Ankara, together with the UN, had prepared a new set of initiatives for the resumption of the Black Sea Grain Initiative and hoped for their positive consideration. The Russian president, for his part, said that Moscow was ready to return to the grain deal within a few days after the fulfillment of the promises made to it under the grain deal.