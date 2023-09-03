Japan draws into confrontation in Russia by providing military aid to Kiev - Medvedev

YUZHNO-SAKHALINSK, September 3. /TASS/. Japan is becoming increasingly more involved in a confrontation with Russia by providing military aid to Ukraine, Deputy Head of the Russian Security Council Dmitry Medvedev said.

"It is also bad that Japan located nearby is more and more actively providing aid to the Kiev regime and pulling itself into the military confrontation," Medvedev said during his visit to Yuzhno-Sakhalinsk.

Russia "continues fighting the Nazism, that sadly and regrettably raised its head in Ukraine now," the official noted. "Furthermore, with the support of Western sponsors that were our allies in those years, the years of the Great Patriotic War," he added.