Air defenses shoot down Ukrainian drone above Bryansk, administrative office on fire

MOSCOW, August 30. /TASS/. A falling drone, shot down by Russian air defenses, caused damage and fire at an administrative building in the western Russian city of Bryansk, Bryansk Region Governor Alexander Bogomaz wrote on Telegram on Wednesday.

"Air defense units of the Russian Defense Ministry have thwarted an attack by Ukrainian terrorists. An unmanned aerial vehicle was shot down above the Sovetsky district of Bryansk. No casualties were reported. As a result of the drone’s fall, the roof of an administrative building was damaged and windows were shattered. A fire was reported," the regional chief said.

First responders are working at the scene, the governor added.

Earlier, Bogomaz reported that three fixed-wing Ukrainian drones were shot down by an air defense system above Bryansk in the early hours of Wednesday. No casualties were reported.