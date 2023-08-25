Russia warns Chisinau against deeper involvement in 'supporting' Kiev — diplomat

MOSCOW, August 25. /TASS/. Russia warns Moldova not to get too involved in the process of "supporting" Kiev as such actions endanger security in the region, Russian Foreign Ministry Spokeswoman Maria Zakharova said in a commentary.

"I would like to <...> warn official Chisinau against getting too involved in the process of 'supporting' Ukraine, as this will not only jeopardize stability and security in the region, but will actually make Moldova an accomplice to the Kiev regime's war crimes," the diplomat said.

Zakharova pointed out that despite the neutral status enshrined in the Moldovan constitution, the West "continues to actively drag" the country into the Ukrainian conflict. "We have repeatedly warned official Chisinau about the disastrous consequences of such steps," the diplomat pointed out. "All reasonable Moldovan politicians who care about the future of their state are literally sounding the alarm in this regard. However, the Moldovan authorities continue to pull the country into the abyss, where neighboring Ukraine already finds itself," the spokeswoman said.

Zakharova also emphasized that Russia notes Moldova’s gradual change into a "logistical appendage of the Kiev regime." "Immediately after the start of the special military operation, Chisinau began large-scale deliveries to Ukraine of various goods - fuel and lubricants, medicines, food. At the same time, the information about what is going on with the issue of military cargo being delivered through the territory of Moldova can only cause concern," she added. "It is no coincidence that today, under the supervision of the US and the EU, and at their own expense, active work is being carried out on improving the critical rail and road infrastructure of Moldova. With impressive frequency, American inspectors assess the feasibility of receiving large-tonnage aircraft at Chisinau airport," Zakharova pointed out.

Ban on freedom of speech

In addition, the diplomat also drew attention to the fact that Moldova is on par with Ukraine "in the issue of destroying freedom of speech." "In addition to expanding the powers of local special services, which use totalitarian practices in the fight against political opponents of the regime, Moldova had the idea to create another instrument to suppress dissent in the public space. On August 18, the law on the Center for Strategic Communications and the fight against disinformation came into force. At the same time, Chisinau does not hide that the work of the new structure will be aimed at countering "Russian propaganda," Zakharova said.

The spokeswoman pointed out that the Moldovan authorities, "in flagrant violation of all their international obligations in the field of ensuring media freedom, have already completely sterilized the information space from Russian and local media resources beyond their control." "At the same time, the activities of pro-Western and Ukrainian media in Moldova, which freely manipulate public opinion and impose blatantly anti-Russian narratives without any restrictions, are not restricted in any way and are unlikely to receive critical assessments of the center being established," the diplomat concluded.