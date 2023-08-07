China’s foreign minister notes successful trading, energy cooperation with Russia

BEIJING, August 7. /TASS/. Sino-Russian cooperation in trade and energy is successfully developing thanks to friendship and mutual trust between the people of the two countries, China’s Foreign Minister Wang Yi said in a telephone conversation with Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov.

"The trade turnover between China and Russia is once again updating records. Energy cooperation between our countries is developing steadily, and humanitarian exchanges are rapidly recovering," the website of the Chinese Foreign Ministry quotes Wang as saying. "This proves that China and Russia are good friends and reliable partners, maintaining trusting relations with each other."

Wang noted that the trend he mentioned had intensified after Chinese President Xi Jinping's visit to Russia in March this year.

"The most important thing is to continue to promote the realization of the consensus reached between the leaders of our countries," Wang stressed.

He believes that Beijing and Moscow should jointly promote Sino-Russian comprehensive strategic partnership in the new era to "maintain its high level of development."

According to the General Administration of Customs of the People's Republic of China, trade between Russia and China in January-June increased by 40.6% year-on-year to $114.54 billion. Export from China over six months increased by 78.1% to about $52.28 billion. The import of Russian goods and services rose 19.4% to $62.26 billion.

As the Chinese Ministry of Commerce commented earlier, the dynamic growth of Sino-Russian trade turnover "fully confirms the existence of the potential and room for trade and economic cooperation between the two countries."