UN representatives discuss Russian aircraft use in Organization's activities

UNITED NATIONS, August 1. /TASS/. A UN delegation held talks in Moscow with head of the Federal Air Transport Agency Alexander Neradko on the use of Russian aircraft in field operations of the Organization, Deputy Spokesman for the UN Secretary-General Farhan Haq said.

The UN delegation was headed by Under-Secretary-General for Operational Support Atul Khare. "The two sides discussed issues related to the aviation services provided by commercial air operators registered in the Russian Federation to United Nations field operations," Haq said.

The parties discussed a wide range of issues, including safety, security and procurement, the UN noted.