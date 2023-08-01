Ukrainian troops fire some 80 rounds on Russia’s borderline Belgorod Region in past day

BELGOROD, August 1./TASS/. Ukrainian armed forces fired some 80 rounds of munitions on populated areas in Russia’s borderline Belgorod Region, dropping several explosives from drones in addition, Governor Vyacheslav Gladkov wrote on his Telegram channel.

Eight houses, a car and a power line were damaged in two population centers, the governor stated. "Two artillery shells were fired at the village of Novopetrovka in the Valuiki Municipal District. There were no casualties. Five private homes incurred various types of damage: windows were broken, roofs were damaged, as well as outbuildings, a garage and a basement. One car was also damaged as a result of the shelling. The village of Verigovka was shelled by artillery pieces; eight incoming artillery strikes were recorded," Gladkov blogged.

On July 31, the village of Rzhevka, Shebekino District, came under artillery shelling, with seven shells landing there. Three private residences were damaged by shell fragments: windows were broken, facades, roofs and fences were damaged, along with a power line. "Power supply has been restored," Gladkov added.

The villages of Novaya Tavolzhanka and Maryino were each hit by eight and four mortar shells, respectively. The Shebekino border-crossing point was shelled from a mortar and a grenade launcher; incoming strikes by nine mortar shells and six grenades were recorded.

In addition, 12 artillery shells were fired at the village of Nekhoteyevka, and three grenades were dropped from drones on the village of Zhuravlevka, Belgorod District. The village of Staryi, Volokonovka District, came under fire, with 12 shells landing there. In Krasnaya Yaruga District, five artillery shells each were fired on the village of Staroselye and an area between the towns of Grafovka and Prilesye. "There are no casualties and no destruction," the governor added.