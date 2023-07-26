Ukraine uses port facilities for military purposes — Russia’s UN mission

UNITED NATIONS, July 26. /TASS/. The Kiev authorities have used certain port facilities and granaries for military purposes, Russia’s First Deputy Permanent Representative to the UN Dmitry Polyansky said on Wednesday.

In his speech at the UN Security Council session, the Russian diplomat referred to video clips posted on social networks by Ukrainians.

"These clips show how munitions and equipment are exploding and detonating at the alleged granaries of port facilities, which Ukraine, as has already become clear, has been using for military purposes under the cover of the Black Sea deal and in breach of it," he said.

Lieutenant General Igor Konashenkov, spokesman for the Russian Defense Ministry, said earlier that early in the morning on July 23, the Russian military hit targets near Odessa, where terrorist attacks on Russia were plotted with the use of unmanned surface vehicles. All designated targets were taken out, Konashenkov specified.

The Black Sea Grain Initiative ceased to function on July 17. After agreeing several times since the inception of the grain deal in July 2022 to extend the agreement to provide a shipping corridor across the Black Sea for vessels carrying Ukrainian grain, Moscow reiterated that the Russia-related provisions of the deal - waiving the obstacles for agricultural exports - were never implemented. Moscow repeatedly stressed that even though the agreements were designed to channel food to the poorest nations, the bulk of Ukrainian grain was shipped to the West’s developed countries. Kremlin Spokesman Dmitry Peskov said that Russia would consider reviving the grain initiative as soon as its Moscow-related terms were implemented.