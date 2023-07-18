Russia-Africa summit agenda currently being finalized — Russian Foreign Ministry

MOSCOW, July 18. /TASS/. The agenda of the coming Russia-Africa summit to be held in St. Petersburg later this month is currently being finalized, with some last preparations underway, Alexander Polyakov, the deputy director of the Russian Foreign Ministry’s Africa department, said at a news conference on Tuesday.

"Final preparations for the summit meeting are currently taking place, with its agenda being finalized, the business schedule of Russian President Vladimir Putin being arranged and bilateral as well as multilateral documents on our cooperation with the Africans being readied for signing," the Russian diplomat explained.

The second Russia-Africa Summit and Economic Forum is slated for July 27-28 in St. Petersburg. The first such event was held in Sochi on October 22-24, 2019 under the slogan "For peace, security and development."