Russian forces repel nine Ukrainian attacks in Donetsk area over past day

MOSCOW, July 11. /TASS/. Russian forces repelled nine Ukrainian attacks in the Donetsk area over the past day during the special military operation in Ukraine, Defense Ministry Spokesman Lieutenant-General Igor Konashenkov reported on Tuesday.

"In the Donetsk direction, nine enemy attacks were successfully repelled by operational/tactical and army aircraft strikes, artillery fire and skilled actions by units of the southern battlegroup near the settlements of Nevelskoye, Pervomaiskoye, Severnoye, Spornoye and northwest of Kleshcheyevka in the Donetsk People’s Republic," the spokesman said.

Russian forces destroyed roughly 250 Ukrainian troops and mercenaries and a US-made counter-battery radar in the enemy’s unsuccessful attacks in the Donetsk People’s Republic (DPR) over the past day, Konashenkov reported.

"In areas near the settlements of Spornoye, Avdeyevka, Mayorskoye, Vesyoloye, Kurdyumovka and Krasnogorovka in the Donetsk People’s Republic, damage was inflicted on the Ukrainian army’s manpower and equipment. As many as 250 Ukrainian personnel, a tank, three armored combat vehicles, four motor vehicles, two pickup trucks, a Krab self-propelled artillery gun, a D-20 howitzer and a US-manufactured AN/TPQ-50 counter-battery radar were destroyed in the battles," the spokesman said.

Russian forces repelled a Ukrainian attack in the south Donetsk area, dispersing the enemy and pushing it back in the past day, Konashenkov reported.

"In the south Donetsk direction, a Ukrainian attack was repulsed by well-coordinated actions of units from the battlegroup East and artillery fire near the settlement of Rovnopol in the Donetsk People’s Republic. The enemy was dispersed and pushed back to its initial positions," the spokesman said.

Russian forces destroyed command posts of two Ukrainian army brigades in the Donetsk People’s Republic and the Zaporozhye Region over the past day, Konashenkov reported.

"During the last 24-hour period, operational/tactical and army aircraft, missile troops and artillery of the Russian groupings of forces struck two command posts of the Ukrainian army’s 24th and 65th mechanized brigades near the settlements of Toretsk in the Donetsk People’s Republic and Orekhov in the Zaporozhye Region, and also 75 artillery units at firing positions, manpower and military hardware in 94 areas," the spokesman said.

In addition, Russian aircraft, artillery and heavy flamethrower systems inflicted damage on the enemy units near the settlement of Rabotino in the Zaporozhye Region, the general reported.