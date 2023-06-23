West seeking to damage ties between Russia, Kazakhstan — Russian Security Council

ALMATY, June 23. /TASS/. Western countries have been seeking to mar relations between Russia and Kazakhstan while interfering in the internal affairs of sovereigns, the deputy secretary of Russia’s Security Council, Alexey Shevtsov, told Russia-Kazakhstan security consultation on Friday.

"Western countries have been seeking to harm Russia-Kazakhstan relations," Shevtsov maintained. "The United States and its allies have been trying to incite nationalist sentiments, spreading lies and manipulating public opinion, including on the Internet and social media," he added, slamming this as blatant interference in the internal affairs of independent nations.

According to Shevtsov, Russia and Kazakhstan have enjoyed a centuries-old friendship based on an extensive legal framework. This year marks the 10th anniversary of the signing of the treaty of good neighborhood and alliance between the two countries, he said. "Economic, political and cultural ties have been gradually tightening," the Russian security official emphasized.