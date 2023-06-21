Discussion on Syria-Turkey summit to come after roadmap drafted — Russian envoy

ASTANA, June 21. /TASS/. A summit between Syrian President Bashar Assad and Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan, with the leaders of the Astana process guarantor nations taking part, will be discussed after work is completed on drafting a roadmap for the normalization of relations between Ankara and Damascus, Russian Special Presidential Envoy for Syria Alexander Lavrentyev said on Wednesday.

"Work is now underway on a roadmap, and this work is quite intensive. As soon as it is finished, the outcome of this work will be reported to the presidents of our countries to decide on a meeting between Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan and Syrian President Bashar Assad, respectively, in the presence of the presidents of the guarantor countries," Lavrentyev told a news conference following the 20th International Meeting on Syria in the Astana Format.

He also stressed that the process toward achieving a Syrian-Turkish normalization is gaining momentum month by month.